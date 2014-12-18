CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Swiss central bank announces negative interest rates to stem flight into franc

(Clarifies how rate is applied, paragraphs two and 10)
By Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Dec 18 The Swiss National Bank announced
a negative interest rate for the first time since the 1970s on
Thursday, hoping that by forcing banks to pay to deposit francs
it can stem a flight to the safe-haven currency sparked by euro
zone fears and crisis in Russia.
In a surprise statement, the SNB said it would impose an
interest rate of -0.25 percent on the portion of so-called
"sight deposits" - cash commercial banks and other financial
institutions hold with the central bank - that exceeds a certain
threshold.
It will come into effect on Jan. 22, when the European
Central Bank holds its next meeting.
Growing worries that plunging oil prices may send the euro
zone into a deflationary spiral are expected to push the ECB to
buy sovereign debt early next year, piling pressure on the franc
in recent weeks.
Fears a full-blown crisis in Russia due to rouble weakness
and political upheaval in Greece pushed the franc up further,
threatening Switzerland's export-driven economy, which sends the
lion's share of its goods to the neighbouring euro zone.
"Rapidly mounting uncertainty on the financial markets has
substantially increased demand for safe investments," SNB
Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference in Zurich. "The
worsening of the crisis in Russia was a major contributory
factor in this development."
The franc, the most liquid safe-haven currency after the
Japanese yen, has stuck close to the 1.20 limit against the euro
in the past few days, despite central bank intervention.
Jordan said the bank remained committed to buying up
unlimited quantities of foreign currencies to defend its 1.20
per euro cap on the franc set at the height of the euro zone
crisis in 2011.
The SNB's balance sheet is already bloated with around 460
billion Swiss francs ($474.81 billion) in currency reserves,
amassed during heavy interventions in the foreign exchange
markets in 2012 to defend the cap.
The charge will not be levied on the first 10 million francs
that financial institutions deposit at the central bank. For
those banks required to park minimum reserves at the SNB, the
threshold is 20 times this base requirement, meaning that, for
some, billions of francs will be exempt.
The franc fell after the announcement to its lowest against
the euro since mid-October and to its weakest against
the US dollar since May 2013. By 1200 GMT, the franc had
pared some of those losses and was trading 0.3 percent lower
against the euro, with some economists cautioning the effect of
the SNB's measures could be limited.
"You can't steer a currency with interest rate moves alone,"
said Thomas Stucki, chief investment officer at St. Galler
Kantonalbank. "The prospect of big profits if the 1.20 limit
collapses is so great that speculators won't be deterred by
negative interest rates."
NO SILVER BULLET
Geoffrey Yu, a currency strategist at UBS in London said the
SNB's action should give it some breathing space in the short
term. "If you hold Swiss francs right now you do have to bear a
cost. New buyers will be forced to think twice," he said.
But Swissquote analyst Peter Rosenstreich described the
moved as "no silver bullet" and said the SNB will face pressure
in the long-term to take more action.
"Clearly this was a signal to the markets that despite
growing pressure on EURCHF and expectations that ECB actions
will drive more capital into Switzerland, the SNB remains
steadfast in defending the floor. Even becoming proactive,"
Rosenstreich said.
The SNB also expanded its three-month Libor target range to
-0.75 percent to 0.25 percent from 0.0 to 0.25 percent
previously.
Jordan told the news conference he expected the measures to
remain in place for the foreseeable future. He said the SNB
stood ready to take further measures, including reducing
interest rates further or reducing the threshold in which the
negative deposit rate is charged.
Given the oil price and uncertainty on financial markets,
inflation in Switzerland could be lower next year than the -0.1
percent forecast by the SNB last week, Jordan said.
Denmark's negative interest rate on certificates of
deposits, which ended in April, is widely viewed as a success,
allowing the Danish central bank to keep the crown stable
against the euro.
However, analysts estimate the policy, which was in place
for nearly two years, cost Danish banks around 250 million
Danish crowns ($41.38 million) in total.
Economists have warned negative rates could be expensive for
Switzerland's large banking sector and would also have an
adverse effect on pension funds and money market funds.
Commercial banks held 313 billion Swiss francs in sight
deposits with the SNB at the end of last week - around half the
Swiss annual gross domestic product.
Some rates in Switzerland are already effectively negative.
The country's two largest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse
, introduced a form of negative interest rates on bank
clients' franc accounts in 2012 to deter rivals from hoarding
the safe-haven unit by levying charges on those accounts.
Switzerland last imposed capital controls in 1972, when
money surged in as the global fixed exchange rate regime broke
down. But the curbs failed, and in 1978 the SNB capped the franc
versus the German mark.
($1 = 6.0419 Danish crowns)
