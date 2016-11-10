CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-SNB to keep up 1 bln Swiss franc payments to government, cantons

(Corrects shareholder dividend in sixth paragraph to 1.5 million francs, from 1.5 billion)

By John Revill

ZURICH Nov 10 The Swiss National Bank will continue annual payments of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) to the national government and to cantons, according to a new five-year pact announced on Thursday over how to divide the central bank's profits.

According to the new agreement with the country's finance department that runs through 2020, the SNB will make up for any omitted or reduced profit distributions if its distribution reserve is in positive territory.

The distribution will be raised to a maximum of 2 billion francs if the distribution reserve exceeds 20 billion francs, the SNB said.

Under the previous agreement, the SNB usually made an annual pay-out of 1 billion Swiss francs, divvied up between Switzerland's 26 cantons and the federal government.

Normally cantons receive two thirds, with the take divided according to their population size. The money is an important part of many cantons' budgets.

The rest goes towards the Swiss federal government. The SNB also pays a dividend to investors of 1.5 million francs annually.

The SNB has made large quarterly profits this year, a byproduct of its strategy to weaken the safe-haven franc by buying foreign currencies and foreign assets with francs.

In the first nine months of 2016, the SNB made a record profit of 28.7 billion Swiss francs, driven by gains on its huge foreign currency holdings and earnings on negative interest rates.

The SNB does not distribute all of its profit, setting aside some cash into a distribution reserve and other money into its currency reserves which are needed for it to carry out its monetary policy.

The central bank is not required to make a profit, with price stability in Switzerland its main mandate. ($1 = 0.9827 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller and John Revill in Zurich; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)