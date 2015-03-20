Poland not planning more relief for Swiss franc borrowers -sources

| WARSAW, March 20
WARSAW, March 20 Poland's government and banks
are not planning any further measures to help borrowers
struggling with mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, senior
government and banking sources said.
More than half a million Poles have Swiss franc loans and
the cost of repayments shot up after the Swiss central bank
removed its ceiling on the franc this year. Those loans are
equivalent to about 8 percent of Poland's economic output.
A series of relief measures have already been agreed between
lenders and the government, with little major impact on the
banks' bottom lines.
"And that's it, unless the franc rises further
significantly," a source close to government told Reuters,
dismissing expectations the government would force banks to take
additional measures.
