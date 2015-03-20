UPDATE 1-Poland not planning more relief for Swiss franc borrowers -sources

(Adds detail, background)
By Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW, March 20 Poland's government and banks
are not planning any further measures to help borrowers
struggling with mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, senior
government and banking sources said.
More than half a million Poles have Swiss franc loans and
the cost of repayments shot up after the Swiss central bank
removed a ceiling on the franc this year. Those loans are
equivalent to about 8 percent of Poland's economic output.
A series of relief measures have already been agreed between
lenders and the government, with little major impact on the
banks' bottom lines.
"And that's it, unless the franc rises further
significantly," a source close to government told Reuters on
Friday, dismissing expectations the government would force banks
to take additional measures.
Banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages are
Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH, BZ
WBK, mBank, Millennium and
Raiffeisen's Polish unit.
The prospect that the government, seeking re-election later
this year, could force lenders to foot the bill for costly
relief measures has weighed on the bank sector, which is down
2.6 percent this year, while the Warsaw bourse's main index has
gained 1.2 percent.
If that prospect is lifted, a spate of acquisitions could be
unblocked as uncertainty is removed over the fallout from the
Swiss franc loans issue.
The franc loans are predominantly held by younger
middle-class professionals, who form the core of support for the
governing Civic Platform party. However, the loans have not
become an election issue, because the main opposition is not
targeting those voters.
RELIEF PLAN
The pressure for lenders to offer further relief had come
primarily from Andrzej Jakubiak, head of state financial
industry regulator KNF.
Under Jakubiak's plan, borrowers would be allowed to convert
their mortgages into zlotys at a historic exchange rate, while
paying banks some compensation. But analysts had warned the cost
of that plan could have hurt banks' financial stability.
"The KNF regulator has presented his proposal to banks, but
banks refused point blank," a senior banking source said. The
regulator put forward additional arguments in favour of the
scheme, "but the answer was the same: 'no'," the source said.
Relief measures already agreed are that lenders will cut the
price they charge clients for selling them Swiss francs to make
their repayments, cut mortgage interest rates in line with rate
cuts in Switzerland, and commit not to impose additional
collateral requirements.
Banks also agreed to create a fund, part-financed by the
state, to help creditors in difficulty, regardless of the
denomination of their loans.
The sources said it would require exceptional circumstances
for the government to change its stance and demand more action
from banks, such as a further sharp rise in the franc.
A KNF spokesman declined to comment on whether any more
relief measures would be required.
Government spokeswoman Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said the
KNF and the anti-monopoly office were cooperating to make sure
borrowers did not have to shoulder the whole burden of the
strong franc.
"But this is all we can do at the moment: checking what
banks are doing, because the government has no ability to
influence (the situation). The government can only appeal and
enforce through the anti-monopoly office that (banking practices
are) clear and transparent," Kidawa-Blonska said.
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by David
Holmes)