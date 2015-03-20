UPDATE 1-Poland not planning more relief for Swiss franc borrowers -sources

(Adds detail, background)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, March 20 Poland's government and banks are not planning any further measures to help borrowers struggling with mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, senior government and banking sources said.

More than half a million Poles have Swiss franc loans and the cost of repayments shot up after the Swiss central bank removed a ceiling on the franc this year. Those loans are equivalent to about 8 percent of Poland's economic output.

A series of relief measures have already been agreed between lenders and the government, with little major impact on the banks' bottom lines.

"And that's it, unless the franc rises further significantly," a source close to government told Reuters on Friday, dismissing expectations the government would force banks to take additional measures.

Banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages are Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH, BZ WBK, mBank, Millennium and Raiffeisen's Polish unit.

The prospect that the government, seeking re-election later this year, could force lenders to foot the bill for costly relief measures has weighed on the bank sector, which is down 2.6 percent this year, while the Warsaw bourse's main index has gained 1.2 percent.

If that prospect is lifted, a spate of acquisitions could be unblocked as uncertainty is removed over the fallout from the Swiss franc loans issue.

The franc loans are predominantly held by younger middle-class professionals, who form the core of support for the governing Civic Platform party. However, the loans have not become an election issue, because the main opposition is not targeting those voters.

RELIEF PLAN

The pressure for lenders to offer further relief had come primarily from Andrzej Jakubiak, head of state financial industry regulator KNF.

Under Jakubiak's plan, borrowers would be allowed to convert their mortgages into zlotys at a historic exchange rate, while paying banks some compensation. But analysts had warned the cost of that plan could have hurt banks' financial stability.

"The KNF regulator has presented his proposal to banks, but banks refused point blank," a senior banking source said. The regulator put forward additional arguments in favour of the scheme, "but the answer was the same: 'no'," the source said.

Relief measures already agreed are that lenders will cut the price they charge clients for selling them Swiss francs to make their repayments, cut mortgage interest rates in line with rate cuts in Switzerland, and commit not to impose additional collateral requirements.

Banks also agreed to create a fund, part-financed by the state, to help creditors in difficulty, regardless of the denomination of their loans.

The sources said it would require exceptional circumstances for the government to change its stance and demand more action from banks, such as a further sharp rise in the franc.

A KNF spokesman declined to comment on whether any more relief measures would be required.

Government spokeswoman Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said the KNF and the anti-monopoly office were cooperating to make sure borrowers did not have to shoulder the whole burden of the strong franc.

"But this is all we can do at the moment: checking what banks are doing, because the government has no ability to influence (the situation). The government can only appeal and enforce through the anti-monopoly office that (banking practices are) clear and transparent," Kidawa-Blonska said. (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by David Holmes)