版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 18:43 BJT

Millennium says its CHF mortgages unlikely to deteriorate in Q1

WARSAW Feb 2 Poland's Bank Millennium said on Monday the quality of its Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio was unlikely to deteriorate in the first quarter of 2015.

"We are not expecting that," the lender's chief executive officer Joao Bras Jorge told reporters, referring to the potential for a drop in quality of the portfolio after the Swiss franc's recent surge.

The bank's Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio is still profitable, Millennium's chief financial officer Fernando Bicho also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐