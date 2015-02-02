Millennium says its CHF mortgages unlikely to deteriorate in Q1

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
WARSAW Feb 2 Poland's Bank Millennium said on Monday the quality of its Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio was unlikely to deteriorate in the first quarter of 2015.
"We are not expecting that," the lender's chief executive officer Joao Bras Jorge told reporters, referring to the potential for a drop in quality of the portfolio after the Swiss franc's recent surge.
The bank's Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio is still profitable, Millennium's chief financial officer Fernando Bicho also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.