SNB's Jordan says doesn't rule out another rate cut

BERN, June 16 The Swiss National Bank could cut
rates further into negative territory if necessary and also
stands ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market after
assessing risks and benefits of interventions, its chairman said
on Thursday.
"We've always said we do not rule out another rate cut,"
Thomas Jordan told journalists at a news conference following
the SNB's decision to stick to its current monetary policy.
Jordan also said if Britain voted in favour of leaving the
European Union next week, that would trigger a review of the
SNB's monetary policy assessment, including new inflation and
growth forecasts.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, John Revill and Angelika
Gruber)