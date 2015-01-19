Raiffeisen plays down impact in Poland of Swiss franc rise

VIENNA Jan 19 Raiffeisen Bank International does not see a big hit to its loan book in Poland from the Swiss franc's surge, it said.

"We do not expect significant effects because the interest burden is extremely low and the portfolio quality is very good," newspaper Der Standard quoted the bank as saying. A spokeswoman confirmed the remark, which she said referred to Poland.

Some consumers and businesses outside Switzerland have taken out loans in francs to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates, leaving them exposed to a sharp rise in the currency, which occurred last week when the Swiss National Bank abandoned its cap on the franc.

Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said last week it had around 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of Swiss franc loans in Poland, where its franc exposure was greatest.

It gave no forecast then for the impact of the franc's appreciation on its overall asset quality.

($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)