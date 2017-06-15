Swiss National Bank could cut rates more if needed - Jordan

BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on
Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further
into negative territory if needed after it maintained its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
"All options are still open, we could also cut rates further
if needed," SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a news conference
after the central bank published its quarterly policy review.
"We can also use the other pillar of our monetary policy,
currency interventions, if it is worth it. We always evaluate
the pros and the cons to see what is worth doing to achieve the
best impact."
