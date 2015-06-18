UPDATE 3-Swiss central bank holds fire on rates, cautions on Greece

(Adds comment from SNB)

By Karolin Schaps and Paul Arnold

BERNE, June 18 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) maintained its policy of negative interest rates and penalties for holding Swiss francs in cash and said on Thursday it would remain active in currency markets to keep the "significantly overvalued" franc down.

The fate of the franc is closely linked to expansionary monetary policy in Europe and the debt crisis in Greece. A failure by Greek officials to reach an aid-for-reforms deal with the country's creditors would spark safe-haven flows into the Swiss currency, putting the SNB on the defensive.

At its quarterly policy meeting the central bank kept its target range for the three-month Libor rate at -1.25 to -0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

The SNB charges some cash depositors 0.75 percent to park money at the central bank in an effort to discourage flight into the franc, whose exchange rate is currently the main focus of its monetary policy.

Economists say the SNB has few policy options left as long as the European Central Bank keeps pumping liquidity into the financial system to spur a sluggish euro zone economy.

"Stuck between the need for a cheaper franc and the political and social weight of negative rates, the Swiss National Bank has very little manoeuvre margin and even less room for proactive monetary management," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at London Capital Group.

The SNB voiced confidence that its policies would weaken the franc over time by making the currency less attractive, but said uncertainty about the global economy's recovery remains high, and that Greece's situation posed a threat.

GREEK THREAT

The SNB reinforced previous pledges to intervene in currency markets, with Chairman Thomas Jordan saying the central bank "will not hesitate" to use its balance sheet to do so.

It also signalled swift interventions if faced with an unfavourable outcome to Greece's talks with its creditors.

"Greece would be a scenario, depending on how it plays out, where we would have to ensure that monetary conditions remain adequate for the Swiss economy," SNB governing board member Fritz Zurbruegg said at a news conference.

Several economists said a further 25-basis-point cut was possible later this year, and the SNB itself signalled it may push the deposit rate deeper into negative territory.

"Maybe one reason why the SNB has kept the interest rates at their current level today is to have some leeway to cut further in case of a catastrophic outcome to Greek negotiations," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron.

The SNB's predicament has worsened prospects for the export-driven Swiss economy, which the central bank expects to grow less than 1 percent this year.

Employer association chief Valentin Vogt expects the country to lose around 30,000 jobs in the next six to nine months at the current exchange rate, and some economists have called for a new cap or for the SNB to tie the franc to a basket of currencies.

On Thursday, SNB chairman Thomas Jordan seemed to dismiss the idea of a currency basket, saying it is doesn't fundamentally solve the central bank's franc problem.

The central bank saw prices falling 1.0 percent this year rather than the 1.1 percent seen in March, but said it doesn't expect a deflationary spiral or a sustained fall in prices.

It lifted next year's inflation view to -0.4 percent from -0.5 percent previously, and trimmed 2017's expected price rise to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent previously. (Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin and Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Catherine Evans)