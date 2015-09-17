UPDATE 3-Swiss central bank signals negative rates for foreseeable future

* SNB leaves 3-month Libor target range unchanged
* Swiss central bank maintains 0.75 pct deposit charge
* SNB prepared to intervene in currency market if necessary
* Signals rates will remain negative for foreseeable future
* Looks to weaken "significantly overvalued" franc
* SNB cuts inflation forecasts
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Sept 17 Switzerland's central bank on
Thursday signalled it will keep interest rates negative for the
foreseeable future and is not targeting a specific exchange rate
for the "significantly overvalued" franc against the euro.
The export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge in the
franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January abruptly
abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro saying it had become
too expensive to maintain.
It has imposed negative rates and stressed its readiness to
intervene in the currency market to weaken the franc.
As expected, it maintained these policies at its quarterly
policy meeting, saying the franc remained too strong even though
the euro rose above 1.10 francs last week for the
first time since the cap was scrapped. The franc strengthened
slightly against the euro immediately after the statement.
In an interview with Swiss radio, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan
said rates would remain in negative territory for the
"foreseeable future" in a bid to make the franc less attractive.
He also rejected suggestions that the SNB has an exchange
rate in mind for the franc against the euro when intervening.
"We have no such target," Jordan said. "We have a policy
that takes consideration of the difficult situation."
JP Morgan described the SNB's policy statement as "neutral".
"There is absolutely no suggestion that the SNB is minded to cut
interest rates any deeper," JP Morgan wrote in a note.
Pressed on when the SNB could take rates out of negative
territory, Jordan said it would be guided by the inflation
outlook. Its goal is to keep inflation under 2 percent.
"Our mandate is price stability," Jordan said. "If we see
that we have a monetary policy which is too loose, then of
course we need to adjust our monetary policy."
With oil prices near multi-year lows, lowering the cost of
production, and the weaker euro making for cheaper imports, the
SNB forecast deeper deflation in 2015 and 2016.
For this year, it deepened its forecast by 0.2 percentage
points to 1.2 percent. For 2016, it dropped to 0.5 percent
from 0.4 percent.
TO CHINA FROM GREECE
In its policy statement, the SNB kept its target range for
three-month Libor at -1.25 to -0.25 percent, as analysts polled
by Reuters had expected. It maintained a 0.75 percent charge on
some cash deposits at the SNB.
Its decision comes hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve
decides whether to raise rates, which could take some pressure
off the franc.
The SNB said the global economic recovery was "fraught with
risks" and shifted focus to the situation in China, where
concern over growth has rocked global markets.
"It's a very cautious statement," said Alessandro Bee, an
economist and fixed-income specialist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin.
"The source of the main risk has changed. In the last quarters,
it was Greece. Now, Greece has disappeared and the risk has
moved to China."
Economists are now keen to see whether the European Central
Bank steps up its quantitative easing programme to spur the
economy.
"The biggest risk for the SNB is if the ECB expands its
programme," Bee said. "It's a risk, insofar as if you look to
the last year it's what led to the appreciation of the Swiss
franc."
