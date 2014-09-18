UPDATE 1-SNB keeps franc cap, stands ready to take 'immediate' measures

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, Sept 18 The Swiss National Bank kept its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday, reinforcing a commitment to defend it with currency interventions and said it stood ready to take further measures "immediately" if necessary.

The Swiss franc has strengthened towards the 1.20 threshold in recent weeks, hitting near two-year highs earlier this month and fanning speculation about whether the central bank might take action - such as interventions or negative rates - to stem the currency's rise.

The SNB introduced the minimum exchange rate in September 2011 when franc's strong appreciation threatened to choke off inflation and hurt the Swiss economy.

While the SNB stopped short of announcing any further action in Thursday's statement, it toughened its wording slightly, saying it was ready to introduce further measures "immediately", if necessary.

It kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.

The central bank trimmed its growth forecast for this year to just below 1.5 percent from a previous prediction of around 2.0 percent and kept its 2014 inflation forecast unchanged at 0.1 percent.

Reporting by Zurich Newsroom