Swiss central bank leaves rates unchanged, warns of Brexit risk

ZURICH, June 16 Switzerland's central bank left its negative interest rates unchanged at record low levels at its quarterly policy meeting on Thursday.

As unanimously expected by economists in a Reuters poll, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) kept its target range for three-month Libor between -1.25 and -0.25 percent. It also maintained a charge on cash deposits of 0.75 percent.

Regarding possible risks to the global economy, the SNB said in a statement that "the imminent UK referendum on whether to stay in the European Union may cause uncertainty and turbulence to increase".

