Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy to check overvalued franc

ZURICH, Sept 15 Switzerland's central bank on
Thursday kept its expansive monetary policy intact, holding its
negative interest rates at record low levels despite mounting
criticism of the policy that has hurt banks and pensions.
The Swiss National Bank kept its target range for
three-month Libor at -1.25 to - 0.25 percent, as expected by
economists in a Reuters poll. It also kept its interest rate on
cash deposits at -0.75 percent, as expected.
"The Swiss franc is still significantly overvalued," the
SNB said in a statement.
"The negative interest rate and the SNB's willingness to
intervene in the foreign exchange market are intended to make
Swiss franc investments less attractive, thereby easing upward
pressure on the currency."
