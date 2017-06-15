UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place

* SNB maintains its ultra-loose monetary policy
* Central bank trying to weaken Swiss franc
* Interest rate on sight deposits unchanged at -0.75 pct
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct
(Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
By Joshua Franklin and John Revill
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank
maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday despite
an easing in political risks across Europe which could reduce
upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
The SNB kept its target range for three-month Swiss franc
LIBOR at -1.25 percent to -0.25 percent, and the rate it charges
on sight deposits at -0.75 percent, as expected in a Reuters
poll of economists.
It said it remained committed to negative interest rates and
currency market interventions to rein in the Swiss franc, which
it said remained "significantly overvalued".
The SNB said the global economy was strengthening as
expected and labour markets were picking up while inflation
remained modest in most advanced economies.
"Against this background, monetary policy in Japan and the
euro area, in particular, is likely to remain very expansionary.
In the U.S., monetary conditions are expected to gradually
normalise," it said in its quarterly policy review.
"In its new baseline scenario for the global economy, the
SNB anticipates that economic developments will remain
favourable. The cautiously optimistic baseline scenario
continues to be subject to considerable downside risks; this is
due to political uncertainty and structural problems in a number
of advanced economies," it said.
The central bank has kept rates frozen since it abandoned
its cap on the franc versus the euro two and a half
years ago, a move which set the franc soaring in value against
the single currency.
The SNB also said it still expected Swiss economic growth of
roughly 1.5 percent, as forecast in March.
The central bank has also been closely observing political
developments around the world, and responding to uncertainty in
the euro zone by intervening in the currency markets to meet
demand for the safe-haven franc.
Data has indicated the bank has bought more than 47 billion
Swiss francs ($48.4 billion) of foreign currency this year as it
stepped up its currency interventions, although the amounts have
been scaled back in recent weeks.
"As long as the process of political stabilisation continues
in Europe, the need for foreign exchange interventions should
diminish. But for the SNB to raise its policy rate, EUR/CHF is
probably still much too low," Credit Suisse analyst Maxime
Botteron said.
The SNB's leeway has been limited by the continuation of the
European Central Bank's massive bond-buying programme which has
weakened the value of the euro.
Swiss inflation has also remained weak. The SNB kept its
2017 inflation forecast of 0.3 percent but trimmed its 2018
outlook to 0.3 percent from 0.4 and its 2019 forecast to 1
percent from 1.1.
The U.S. Federal Reserve pressed ahead on Wednesday with
plans to shrink its $4.5-trillion portfolio, mapping out a very
gradual approach to shedding assets that allows it to begin the
tricky process as soon as September.
($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Revill; Editing by
Michael Shields)