Swiss National Bank statement

ZURICH, Sept 18 The Swiss National Bank made the
following statement after its policy review on Thursday:
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is maintaining its minimum
exchange rate of CHF 1.20 per euro and is leaving the target
range for the three-month Libor unchanged at 0.0 - 0.25%.
The economic outlook has deteriorated considerably. The
Swiss franc is still high. With the three-month Libor close to
zero, the minimum exchange rate remains the key instrument to
avoid an undesirable tightening of monetary conditions. The SNB
will therefore continue to enforce the minimum exchange rate
with utmost determination. For this purpose, it is prepared to
purchase foreign currency in unlimited quantities. If necessary,
it will take further measures immediately.
The SNB's conditional inflation forecast of September points
to significantly lower inflationary pressure in the medium term.
In the first quarter of 2015, the inflation forecast actually
shows a slight increase in inflation, reflecting a base effect
due to the rise in prices in the previous quarter. However, from
mid-2015 onwards, inflation is set to be lower. This is mainly
due to the deterioration in the global economic outlook and
slower growth in Switzerland. For the current year, the
inflation forecast of 0.1% remains unchanged. The new forecast
for 2015 of 0.2% is 0.1 percentage points lower than at the last
monetary policy assessment, while the forecast for 2016 of 0.5%
is even lower, namely by 0.4 percentage points. For Switzerland,
the risk of deflation has thus increased again. As in the
previous quarter, the forecast is based on a three-month Libor
of 0.0% over the next three years, and expects that the Swiss
franc will weaken over the forecast horizon.
Since the monetary policy assessment in June, there has been
a deterioration in the international environment. Although the
US economy rebounded in the second quarter following a
weather-related winter slump, the major euro area economies
experienced considerably weaker growth than expected, and
inflation was again very low. In many of the emerging economies,
too, growth was lacklustre. The SNB expects that the global
economic recovery will be weaker in the approaching quarters
than previously forecast. Economic developments in the US are
still
likely to drive growth, while in the euro area, growth looks set
to remain modest. Furthermore, the global economic recovery
remains vulnerable to setbacks. Geopolitical tensions could
further weigh on corporate and consumer confidence. The
consolidation of public finances, the implementation of reforms
aimed at promoting growth and the completion of the assessment
of banks' balance sheets still pose significant challenges for
the euro area.
At an annualised rate of -0.2%, second-quarter GDP growth in
Switzerland was distinctly lower than forecast in June. Despite
having expected a rate of around 2% in June, given the current
data, the SNB now puts this year's growth rate at only just
below 1.5%. Production capacity will therefore remain
underutilised for longer than previously assumed, and the
recovery on the labour market is also likely to be delayed.
In the second quarter, mortgage lending again recorded
slightly weaker growth. However, there is no evidence of
a decline in the imbalances that have accumulated in recent
years on the Swiss mortgage and real estate markets. The SNB is
monitoring the situation on these markets closely, and regularly
reassesses the need for an adjustment of the countercyclical
capital buffer.
