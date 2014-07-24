版本:
SNB's Jordan says franc cap is key policy tool-Swiss magazine

ZURICH, July 24 The Swiss National Bank will maintain a cap on the Swiss franc of 1.20 per euro to ensure price stability for the foreseeable future, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview published on Thursday.

"Our main interest is, how are prices developing in Switzerland? The franc cap remains our central policy tool for the foreseeable future from this perspective," Jordan told Weltwoche, a weekly Swiss political and business magazine.

Jordan's comments echo those made last month at the SNB's quarterly policy meeting, where the central bank stuck to the cap and said it would take further steps if necessary in the wake of the recent easing by the European Central Bank. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
