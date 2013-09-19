RPT-SNB keeps LIBOR target range at 0.0-0.25 pct

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

ZURICH, Sept 19 The Swiss National Bank reaffirmed its commitment to its lid on the franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday and kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.

The central bank also raised its growth forecast for 2013 to 1.5-2.0 percent from a previous 1.0-1.5 percent and raised its 2013 inflation forecast to -0.2 from -0.3 percent. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Tom Miles)