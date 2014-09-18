版本:
SNB keeps cap on franc, stands ready to take further measures

ZURICH, Sept 18 The Swiss National Bank kept its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday, reiterating its commitment to defend the limit with currency interventions and take further measures immediately if necessary.

It kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.

The Swiss franc has strengthened towards the 1.20 threshold in recent weeks, fanning speculation about whether the central bank might take action to stem the currency's rise. The last time the SNB intervened to defend the cap was two years ago. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
