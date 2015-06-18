SNB's Jordan says could raise sight deposit charge further-CNBC

ZURICH, June 18 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) could increase a charge on some Swiss franc deposits with the central bank, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC on Thursday.

"I don't say it's the lower bound," Jordan said when asked whether the central bank had reached its lower bound.

"At the moment we are happy with -75 basis points. We follow the situation and the impact of this negative rate and we will evaluate also the impact in the future."

The SNB introduced the charge in an effort to discourage flight into the safe-haven Swiss franc.

Earlier on Thursday, the SNB maintained its policy of negative interest rates and penalties for holding Swiss francs in cash and said on Thursday it would remain active in currency markets to keep the "significantly overvalued" franc down. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Katharina Bart)