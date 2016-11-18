版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 11月 18日 星期五 20:18 BJT

SNB's Maechler says still sees benefits of negative rates

FRANKFURT Nov 18 The Swiss National Bank will stick with its negative interest rate policy which aims to weaken the safe-haven Swiss franc, governing board member Andrea Maechler said at a conference in Frankfurt on Friday.

When asked if she agreed with an audience survey supporting the view that loose monetary policy had reached the limit of its effectiveness, Maechler said: "No, that would not be my conclusion.

"As you know the Swiss central bank has gone very far, we've introduced negative interest rates to -0.75 percent. We believe the benefit of the negative interest rate still far outweighs the costs."

