SNB's Maechler says still sees benefits of negative rates

FRANKFURT Nov 18 The Swiss National Bank will
stick with its negative interest rate policy which aims to
weaken the safe-haven Swiss franc, governing board member Andrea
Maechler said at a conference in Frankfurt on Friday.
When asked if she agreed with an audience survey supporting
the view that loose monetary policy had reached the limit of its
effectiveness, Maechler said: "No, that would not be my
conclusion.
"As you know the Swiss central bank has gone very far, we've
introduced negative interest rates to -0.75 percent. We believe
the benefit of the negative interest rate still far outweighs
the costs."
