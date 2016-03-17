SNB's Jordan would like Swiss inflation of 0-2 pct -Swiss TV

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
ZURICH, March 17 Switzerland's central bank would like to see Swiss inflation of between zero and 2 percent, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss television after cutting its inflation forecast.
"We would like to see inflation in low positive territory, so between zero and 2 percent, we are under that at the moment," Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF after the SNB left interest rates unchanged at record lows, cut its economic outlook and forecast a longer bout of deflation.
The SNB expects consumer prices to rise just 0.1 percent in 2017 and sees prices falling 0.8 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields)
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
