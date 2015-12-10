SNB regularly considers loosening monetary policy -Jordan

ZURICH Dec 10 The Swiss National Bank regularly
considers whether it should loosen its monetary policy, SNB
Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday after the central bank
left rates on hold.
"Real interest rates are still positive in Switzerland,
which is good news for savers," Jordan told a news conference.
"Our monetary policy is expansive, and we consider every time to
what extent further loosening of monetary policy is an option."
He added that "in the short time we have to live with the
fact that we have larger exchange rate swings".
