SNB regularly considers loosening monetary policy -Jordan

ZURICH Dec 10 The Swiss National Bank regularly considers whether it should loosen its monetary policy, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday after the central bank left rates on hold.

"Real interest rates are still positive in Switzerland, which is good news for savers," Jordan told a news conference. "Our monetary policy is expansive, and we consider every time to what extent further loosening of monetary policy is an option."

He added that "in the short time we have to live with the fact that we have larger exchange rate swings". (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)