Swiss National Bank sees limited scope to help pension funds

ZURICH, Sept 6 The Swiss central bank has little
scope to help pension funds hurt by low returns, Chairman Thomas
Jordan said on Tuesday/
He acknowledged the difficulties but told an audience at the
University of Lucerne:
"A large part of the challenges faced by pensions ... is to
do with regulations, the real economy and demographics and so is
of a structural nature.
"Central bankers cannot solve these kinds of problems," he
said. "With a monetary policy aimed at price stability, the
central bank contributes to a situation that enables economic
growth and prosperity," Jordan said in prepared remarks.
Jordan declined to comment on the bank's monetary policy,
saying only he would give further details when it gives it
monetary policy assessment on Sept. 15.
The Swiss National Bank has charged a negative interest rate
of -0.75 percent on deposits it holds for commercial banks
beyond a certain threshold since January 2015. The policy is
designed to relieve upward pressure on the Swiss franc by making
investments in the currency less attractive.
(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)