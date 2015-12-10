SNB's Zurbruegg says Swiss big banks improved capital situation

BERNE Dec 10 Switzerland's two big banks,
Credit Suisse and UBS, have improved their
capital situation since June, Swiss National Bank Vice-Chairman
Fritz Zurbruegg said.
"The improvement was especially pronounced at Credit Suisse,
following a capital increase," Zurbruegg said at the SNB's
fourth-quarter policy announcement. "The Swiss National Bank
acknowledges the progress made by both big banks in this area.
However, a further strengthening of the leverage ratio in
particular is necessary."
The recent "too big to fail" reforms decided by the Swiss
government factored in expected reforms by the Basel Committee
on Banking Supervision with regard to risk-weighted capital
requirements, Zurbruegg said, adding the SNB would actively
support the finalisation of the committee's reforms and their
publication by the end of 2016.
