RPT-TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves dips in Q3

    ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank on
Wednesday published the following allocation data for its
foreign exchange reserves:
    
        Foreign currency holdings, in percent:
             Q3 2012     Q2 2012
 Dollars     28          22
 Euros       48          60
 Sterling     7           3
 Yen          9           8
 Canada dlr   4           3
 Other*       4           4
 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW

        Investment categories:
    
             Q3 2012     Q2 2012
 Gov. bonds  83          85
 Equities    12          10
 
* The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating

 (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by John Stonestreet)

