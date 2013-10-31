版本:
TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves unchanged in Q3

ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank on
Thursday published the following allocation data for its foreign
exchange reserves:
    
        Foreign currency holdings, in percent:
             Q3 2013     Q2 2013
 Dollars     27          27
 Euros       48          48
 Sterling    7            7
 Yen         9            9
 Canada dlr  4            4
 Other*      5            5
 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW

        Investment categories:
    
             Q3 2013     Q2 2013
 Gov. bonds  77          78
 Equities    16          15
 
* The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating

 (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

