TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves unchanged in Q3

ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank on Thursday published the following allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves: Foreign currency holdings, in percent: Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Dollars 27 27 Euros 48 48 Sterling 7 7 Yen 9 9 Canada dlr 4 4 Other* 5 5 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW Investment categories: Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Gov. bonds 77 78 Equities 16 15 * The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)