2014年 10月 31日 星期五

TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves in Q3 down slightly

ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank on
Thursday published the following allocation data for its foreign
exchange reserves:
    
        Foreign currency holdings, in percent:
             Q3 2014     Q2 2014
 Dollars     29          27
 Euros       45          46
 Sterling    7           7
 Yen         9           9
 Canada dlr  4           4
 Other*      6           7
 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW

        Investment categories:
    
             Q3 2014     Q2 2014
 Gov. bonds  73          73
 Equities    16          16
 
* The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating

 (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

