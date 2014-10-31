TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves in Q3 down slightly

ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank on Thursday published the following allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves: Foreign currency holdings, in percent: Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Dollars 29 27 Euros 45 46 Sterling 7 7 Yen 9 9 Canada dlr 4 4 Other* 6 7 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW Investment categories: Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Gov. bonds 73 73 Equities 16 16 * The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)