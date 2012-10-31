版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 16:07 BJT

HOLD TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves dips in Q3

ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank on
Wednesday published the following allocation data for its
foreign exchange reserves:
    
        Foreign currency holdings, in percent:
             Q3 2012     Q2 2012
 Dollars     28          22
 Euros       48          60
 Sterling     7           3
 Yen          9           8
 Canada dlr   4           3
 Other*       4           4
 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW

        Investment categories:
    
             Q3 2012     Q2 2012
 Gov. bonds  83          85
 Equities    12          10
 
* The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating

 (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐