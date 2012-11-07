SNB's forex reserves down slightly in October

ZURICH Nov 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves declined a touch in October, data showed on Wednesday, a month during which the franc weakened against both the dollar and the euro.

The SNB held 424.378 billion Swiss francs ($449.70 billion) at the end of October, compared with 429.477 billion for September, according to preliminary data calculated by the standards of the International Monetary Fund.

($1 = 0.9437 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)