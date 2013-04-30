版本:
2013年 4月 30日

TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves down at 48 pct in Q1

ZURICH, April 30 The Swiss National Bank on
Tuesday published the following allocation data for its foreign
exchange reserves:
    
        Foreign currency holdings, in percent:
             Q1 2013     Q4 2012
 Dollars     27          28
 Euros       48          49
 Sterling     7           7
 Yen          9           8
 Canada dlr   4           4
 Other*       5           4
 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW

        Investment categories:
    
             Q1 2013     Q4 2012
 Gov. bonds  78          82
 Equities    15          12
 
* The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating

 (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
