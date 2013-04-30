TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves down at 48 pct in Q1

FOREX-Yen gains as N. Korea, Syria spark geopolitical jitters
* Concerns about N. Korea, Syria offset Fed rate hike expectations
ZURICH, April 30 The Swiss National Bank on Tuesday published the following allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves: Foreign currency holdings, in percent: Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Dollars 27 28 Euros 48 49 Sterling 7 7 Yen 9 8 Canada dlr 4 4 Other* 5 4 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW Investment categories: Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Gov. bonds 78 82 Equities 15 12 * The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
FRANKFURT, April 11 Major central banks should prepare to normalise monetary policy as deflation risks have mostly disappeared from their economies and growth is picking up, the head of the Bank for International Settlements said on Tuesday.
* Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH, a unit of Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, part of the Zumtobel Group Lighting Group, filed lawsuit against company S-Kon Ekontor24 GmbH based in Germany