版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 13:55 BJT

TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves in Q2 down slightly

ZURICH, July 31 The Swiss National Bank on
Thursday published the following allocation data for its foreign
exchange reserves:
    
        Foreign currency holdings, in percent:
             Q2 2014     Q1 2014
 Dollars     27          27
 Euros       46          47
 Sterling    7            7
 Yen         9            8
 Canada dlr  4            4
 Other*      7            7
 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW

        Investment categories:
    
             Q2 2014     Q1 2014
 Gov. bonds  73          74
 Equities    16          15
 
* The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating

 (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐