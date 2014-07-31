TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves in Q2 down slightly

ZURICH, July 31 The Swiss National Bank on Thursday published the following allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves: Foreign currency holdings, in percent: Q2 2014 Q1 2014 Dollars 27 27 Euros 46 47 Sterling 7 7 Yen 9 8 Canada dlr 4 4 Other* 7 7 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW Investment categories: Q2 2014 Q1 2014 Gov. bonds 73 74 Equities 16 15 * The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)