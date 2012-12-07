REFILE-SNB's forex reserves down in Nov

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH Dec 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves fell for a second month running in November, data showed on Friday, as the franc currency hovered above the 1.20 per euro limit the central bank imposed in September 2011.
The SNB held 424.826 billion Swiss francs ($456.16 billion) in foreign currency at the end of November compared with a revised 426.769 billion francs for October, according to preliminary data calculated by the standards of the International Monetary Fund.
($1 = 0.9313 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact