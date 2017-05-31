Swiss National Bank bought 77 bln Sfr in financial assets in 2016

ZURICH May 31 The Swiss National Bank bought a
net 77 billion Swiss francs ($79.01 billion) worth of financial
assets in 2016 as it sought to keep a lid on the strong franc by
intervening in currency markets, it said when releasing annual
balance of payments data on Wednesday.
"From 2009 to 2016, as part of the implementation of its
monetary policy, the SNB intervened – at times considerably – in
the foreign exchange market. As a result, the reserve assets
increased substantially. In 2016, net acquisition of financial
assets in this category amounted to 77 billion Swiss francs," it
said.
Reserve assets are central bank assets that are available at
short notice and mainly consist of gold and foreign currency
investments.
($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs)
