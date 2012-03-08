UPDATE 2-SNB 2011 profit reinforces Swiss franc cap

* SNB posts consolidated profit of 13.5 bln Sfr
* Rise in gold price, gains in FX positions boosted profit
* SNB has cap of 1.20 per euro, reviews policy next week
* Core inflation turns positive in February
* Result helps quell any criticism of SNB
* UBS toxic asset fund profitable, may be liquidated in 3
years
By Catherine Bosley
BERNE, March 8 The Swiss National Bank
swung into profit last year from a record loss in 2010, helped
by gains on its gold and foreign exchange reserves and
reinforcing its ability to defend its cap on the franc's value.
The strong showing for 2011, confirmed in data on Thursday,
helps bolster the SNB's credibility in the currency market where
it has capped the franc at 1.20 per euro since September to help
the country's exporters and tourism industry to remain
competitive.
The central bank recorded a 2011 profit of 13.5
billion Swiss francs ($14.8 billion), in line with a preliminary
profit figure announced in January.
That contrasted with a 21 billion franc loss the central
bank ran up in 2010 as it intervened heavily in the foreign
exchange markets to try to stop the franc soaring, drawing sharp
criticism from right-wing politicians.
"This piece of positive news should help pacify the more
vocal opposition," said Swissquote analyst Peter Rosenstreich.
The SNB's profit means it will be able to distribute a 1
billion franc dividend to Switzerland's 26 cantons (states) and
the federal government.
The cantons are the central bank's biggest shareholders, and
the huge loss in 2010 led to fears they might have to forego
their annual dividend, adding to criticism of the bank.
SNB interim head Thomas Jordan, who is widely expected to
get the job permanently after an audit of financial dealings
gave him a clean bill of health on Wednesday, said the 1.20
level was very credible in the market.
But he declined to comment further on monetary policy ahead
of the central bank's quarterly rate-setting meeting next week.
Jordan took over as interim chief after Chairman Philipp
Hildebrand stepped down in January due to a controversial
currency trade by his wife a few weeks before the SNB capped the
franc. Hildebrand had also come under fire over the 2010 loss.
The SNB's foreign currency positions contributed 7.7 billion
francs to the profit number, including 5.5 billion in interest
income, while the rise in the price of gold produced a valuation
gain of 5.4 billion francs.
"The cap certainly had an impact this year" in minimising
losses on foreign currency positions, Jordan told reporters.
TURNAROUND SIGN
The SNB set the cap citing the risk of deflation and
recession after safe-haven buyers, reluctant to hold euro
investments because of the bloc's debt crisis, had pushed the
franc up nearly 20 percent against the shared currency.
Inflation data out on Thursday showed Swiss prices rose in
February month-on-month for the first time since September,
suggesting the cap on the franc is helping the economy absorb
the effects of the strong currency.
"We see signs of a turnaround," said ZKB economist Cornelia
Luchsinger. "The effect of the strong Swiss franc is also
starting to fade. This means a certain relief and we expect the
inflation rate to start rising again from the summer."
The SNB's forex holdings eased by some 5 billion francs to
225 billion in February. According to the SNB's
accountability report for 2011, also released on Thursday, it
spent 18 billion francs last year on its efforts to weaken the
franc via repo transactions.
Jordan said the central bank was looking to diversify its
huge foreign exchange reserves, largely held in dollars and
euros, but has not yet looked at the Russian rouble or South
Korean won.
At its quarterly meeting next week, the SNB is widely
expected to keep its target for the three-month Swiss franc
LIBOR at nil and the cap at 1.20, even though some politicians
and trade unions have urged it to weaken the franc further.
Gross domestic product data for the final three months of
last year came in slightly stronger than expected,
and some leading indicators are beginning to suggest greater
economic resilience.
"The outlook for the SNB remains firmly for an unchanged
verdict next week," said Informa Global Markets analyst Nikola
Stephan.
The SNB's fund of toxic assets acquired as a result of the
bailout of bank UBS in 2008 recorded a profit of 0.9
billion francs, down from 2010.
The SNB expects to be able to liquidate the fund within the
next three years, Jordan said.