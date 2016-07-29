UPDATE 1-Forex, gold drive Swiss National Bank to 21.3 bln franc H1 profit

(Adds detail, context)
ZURICH, July 29 Switzerland's central bank on
Friday reported a net profit of 21.3 billion Swiss francs ($21.8
billion) for the first half of 2016, boosted by strong profits
from its foreign currency investments and the rising gold price.
The Swiss National Bank booked a valuation gain of
7.6 billion francs from its gold holdings and a profit from its
foreign currency positions of 13 billion francs.
The institution has been buying currencies as well as
foreign bonds and equities in massive amounts to check upward
pressure on the highly-valued franc, which is sought by
investors in times of economic uncertainty.
The SNB recently said it had been active in the foreign
exchange markets to weaken the franc after it increased in value
following Britain's vote to quit the European Union.
The first-half profit compared with a 50 billion franc loss
reported by the SNB a year earlier, a loss triggered by the rise
in the franc's value after the bank abandoned its policy of
limiting the currency versus the euro in January 2015.
A more highly valued franc reduces the value in francs of
the foreign currency investments the SNB has bought to weaken
the currency. A stronger franc also makes life difficult for
Switzerland's exporters.
The SNB on Friday said its financial result depends largely
on developments in the gold, foreign exchange and capital
markets.
"Strong fluctuations are therefore to be expected, and only
provisional conclusions are possible as regards the annual
result," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank also made a profit of 692 million francs
from the negative interest rate, another measure designed to
ward off interest in the franc.
It is not required to make a profit, with its main mandate
to ensure price stability in Switzerland. But any profit it does
make is distributed to the Swiss government and the country's 26
cantons.
Normally 1 billion francs is shared between the cantons and
the government, with the annual payments sometimes the
difference between a budget surplus and a deficit for some
cantons.
In 2015 the SNB racked up its biggest ever loss of 23.3
billion francs, largely due to losses on its foreign currency
holdings after the franc increased in value, although it was
still able to make a payout due to profits set aside from
previous years.
($1 = 0.9787 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
and Adrian Croft)