Swiss National Bank flags 23 bln Sfr FY loss, still plans payout

ZURICH Jan 8 Switzerland's central bank said on
Friday it expected to post a full-year 2015 loss of 23 billion
Swiss francs ($23.06 billion) largely due to currency swings but
still plans a payout to federal and local governments thanks to
healthy cash reserves.
The franc's sharp appreciation against the euro in 2015
forced the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to take heavy
losses on its euro holdings, which make up the bulk of its
roughly 634 billion franc balance sheet.
But the central bank's 27.5 billion francs in distribution
reserves means it still expects to dish out 1 billion francs to
the federal government and Swiss cantons, or states, plus a 15
franc-per-share dividend.
($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs)
