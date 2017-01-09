Swiss National Bank says expects 24 Bln Sfr profit for 2016

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
ZURICH Jan 9 Switzerland's central bank expects to post a profit of more than 24 billion Swiss francs ($23.57 billion) for 2016, it said on Monday, as it logged big gains from its vast foreign currency holdings and its negative interest rate policy.
The Swiss National Bank made a profit of 19 billion francs on foreign currency investments that rose to roughly 645 billion francs last year, a similar size to the entire Swiss economy.
The bank also made a profit of 3.9 billion francs from the valuation of its gold holdings. The SNB's profits are not part of its monetary policy mandate.
The profit figure compared with a 23.3 billion franc loss recorded by the bank during 2015 when the value of its foreign currency investments fell dramatically. ($1 = 1.0184 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.