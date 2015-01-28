版本:
2015年 1月 28日

Romania's Bancpost cuts rates to help Swiss franc borrowers

BUCHAREST Jan 28 Romania's Bancpost, controlled by Greek lender Eurobank, will cut interest rates by 0.8 percentage points for clients with Swiss franc loans effective from Jan. 29, it said on Wednesday after the franc's sharp surge earlier this month.

"Bancpost will continue to also offer long term solutions, based on the needs and option of its clients," it said in a statement. "These solutions have begun in 2009 and include restructuring, currency conversion and extending loan maturity."

Romania's government has announced plans to expand an existing debt relief scheme in order to help protect holders of Swiss franc-denominated loans, who number about 75,000 in Romania.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)
