UPDATE 1-Romania plans to expand debt help scheme to cover more Swiss franc borrowers

* CEE borrowers hit by franc's rise
* Romania follows Hungary, Poland in proposing help for
borrowers
* Debt scheme to help three-quarters of franc borrowers:
FinMin
* Raiffeisen announces interest cut for franc clients
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Jan 21 Romania's government plans to
expand a scheme to ease the debt burden of its lowest earners as
holders of Swiss franc-denominated loans are being hit by the
currency's surge, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
Many households across central and eastern Europe took out
Swiss franc mortgage loans at attractively low interest rates in
the 2000s, despite warnings from economists.
Romania is the latest country in the region to float
measures to shield borrowers from the franc's rise, following on
the heels of Hungary, Poland, Serbia and Croatia.
Croatia proposed a scheme on Wednesday similar to Hungary's
to convert franc loans into local currency.
Loan payments in francs are set to soar since the Swiss
central bank removed its cap on its currency last Thursday, as
the franc is 16 percent stronger against the Romanian leu
than a week ago.
Romania introduced the scheme last year to help reduce
monthly loan payments, including in local currency, for the
country's lowest earners for two years. It was seen as a move to
lure voters ahead of the presidential election in November 2014.
The government now proposes lifting the income bracket for
those that can join the scheme to 3,000 lei ($770) per month
from 2,200, to make more borrowers eligible. It also plans to
cut monthly loan payments by 240 lei, rather than the current
144 lei.
"We proposed lifting the maximum personal income ceiling to
qualify for this programme for Swiss franc borrowers," Finance
Minister Darius Valcov told reporters. "This way, about 75
percent of franc borrowers will qualify against 51 percent at
present."
The expanded scheme would cost the public purse about 0.1
percent of GDP, Valcov said.
In the years before the financial crisis, Romania's central
bank repeatedly warned of the risks attached to borrowing in
what it called "exotic currencies". Only 75,000 people borrowed
in Swiss francs, compared to millions who took euro or leu loans
and a very low proportion compared to in Poland, for example.
Raiffeisen Bank Romania said on Wednesday it was cutting
interest rates for clients with Swiss franc loans effective from
Jan. 23.
Volksbank Romania, which according to Valcov holds 42
percent of the country's franc loans, announced on Monday a
temporary freeze in the leu/franc rate for its franc loan
clients. OTP Bank Romania will temporarily cut up to 1.5
percentage points off its franc interest rate margin.
The stock of franc-denominated loans in Romania was 10.1
billion lei ($2.6 billion) as of the end of November, a fraction
of Poland's $36 billion.
($1 = 3.8942 lei)
(Editing by Matthias Williams and Susan Fenton)