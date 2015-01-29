Romania cenbank recommends individual solutions to franc loans issue

BUCHAREST Jan 29 The problems of Swiss franc
borrowers in Romania cannot be fixed with one single solution,
but by applying a mix of measures to individual cases, the
central bank said on Thursday.
The bank recommended that potential solutions aim for
reasonable burden sharing between banks and loan holders, in a
statement after a meeting with banking executives and the
country's banking association.
Potential solutions could include banks offering to keep
monthly repayment rates to levels similar to before the cap on
the franc was lifted, the central bank said. They could also
include a temporary cut in the loan interest rates or more
flexible repayment schemes.
Potential loan conversions into the local leu currency
should be done at current exchange levels, with a discount to
the debt servicing costs, it said.
"Negotiating any solution will aim ... not to create moral
hazard, meaning not generate unreasonable expectations and not
discriminate debtors in other currencies," the central bank said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)