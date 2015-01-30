UPDATE 1-Romania cbank rejects sweeping solutions to franc's rise

(Adds details, background)
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST Jan 30 Romania's central bank
rejected calls on Friday for a broad solution to cushioning
borrowers from the sharp rise in the Swiss franc, saying
proposals such as intervening to strengthen the leu currency
would hurt economic growth.
The remarks by Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu appeared
designed to caution lawmakers not to hurtle into taking
unrealistic measures or put pressure on the central bank to act,
after the franc's sharp appreciation in January.
Isarescu also said that now was a good time for banks to
offer Romanian holders of franc loans the chance to convert them
to the leu at the current market rates, given the country's low
inflation and low interest rates.
Hundreds of thousands of people across Central and Eastern
Europe took out home loans denominated in Swiss francs in the
early 2000s despite warnings from economists, attracted by lower
interest rates than those offered in local currencies.
Mortgage payments are set to soar since the Swiss central
bank abruptly removed the cap on the currency earlier in
January, although the impact is expected to be lower in Romania
than in some of its wealthier neighbours.
The Romanian government has proposed extending an existing
debt relief scheme launched last year -- which helps lower
monthly payments for the country's lowest earners -- in order to
cushion borrowers from the franc's surge.
Individual lawmakers have also put forward solutions such as
letting borrowers convert their loans at the exchange rate level
at the time they took out the loans. The latter would cause
banks to lose 5.7 billion lei ($1.46 billion) and mean that
three or four banks would need substantial capital infusions,
Isarescu said.
"Most outside shocks are like earthquakes, meaning no one
knows they are coming, which makes them dangerous," Isarescu
said. "The best approach is to let things settle down. It's not
good to work with strong emotions and in haste."
($1 = 3.9147 lei)
(Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)