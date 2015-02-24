UPDATE 1-Serb central bank orders relief for holders of Swiss franc loans

* Banks told to offer borrowers one of four options

* Options include conversion, more favourable terms

* Some 22,000 borrowers affected by Swiss franc surge (Adds details)

By Ivana Sekularac

BELGRADE, Feb 24 Serbia's central bank ruled on Tuesday that commercial banks must offer more favourable terms to holders of loans denominated in Swiss francs, including possible conversion, lower interest rates or lower monthly repayment rates.

Some 22,000 holders of Swiss franc-indexed loans in Serbia have seen their monthly payments soar since the Swiss National Bank in January suddenly scrapped its cap on the value of the franc.

The value of the franc soared, in a blow to hundreds of thousands of borrowers, mainly in central and eastern Europe. Serbs hold about 1.1 billion euros worth of the loans.

In a statement, the central bank said commercial banks would be given 30 days to offer any of four possible options to borrowers:

* Convert loans denominated in Swiss francs to euro-indexed loans, using a 5-percent lower exchange rate and the regular interest rate for euro-denominated loans.

* Convert to euro-denominated loans under the existing exchange rate, but at an interest rate lower than the interest rate on regular euro-denominated loans.

* Reduce the interest rate on Swiss-denominated loans by one percentage point per year, with the possibility of also extending the repayment period.

* Reduce monthly repayments for loans indexed in Swiss francs by 20 percent, and extend the repayment period by 12 months.

Banks will not be able to charge extra for the conversion. Any extra costs related to additional taxes would either be scrapped or kept to a minimum, the bank said in the statement.

"The bank expects that the implementation of this ruling would aid the position of borrowers holding loans denominated in Swiss francs, which will further limit the rise in non-performing loans," it said. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson, Larry King)