UPDATE 2-Swiss central bank says Greek crisis could cause franc rise

* SNB's Jordan says Greek woes could push up franc
temporarily
* Says central bank will intervene against overvalued franc
By Alice Baghdjian
BERNE, April 24 The Swiss National Bank told its
shareholders on Friday that uncertainty over the Greek debt
crisis could push up the franc and that it remains willing to
intervene in foreign exchange markets to weaken what it sees as
too strong a currency.
"As recent developments show, the Swiss franc may strengthen
temporarily in response to the current phase of increased
uncertainty surrounding the Greek debt problem," the central
bank's chairman, Thomas Jordan, said in remarks prepared for the
bank's shareholder meeting in Berne.
Jordan said the SNB is monitoring the effect of the crisis
on the franc and the potential impact on Switzerland "very
closely."
"We will remain active in the foreign exchange market as
necessary in order to influence monetary conditions," Jordan
said, adding that the central bank sees the franc as
"significantly overvalued" and expects a weakening over time.
The SNB abruptly abandoned a 1.20 francs per euro cap on
Jan. 15, sending the currency soaring and raising concerns about
Switzerland's export-reliant economy.
It has replaced the cap with negative interest rates and
charges on major cash deposits held with the central bank, but
Jordan said these will not become the "new normal," without
elaborating on future monetary policy.
The SNB's target range for the three-month Libor rate is
-1.25 to -0.25 percent, and it levies 0.75 percent on major
franc deposits in an effort to dissuade haven flows into the
currency.
"If the global economy recovers further and growth in the
euro area increases again more robustly, this unsatisfactory
situation will change as well," Jordan said.
The SNB defended its monetary policy and governing structure
after the decision to remove the cap on the franc in led to
increased scrutiny of the central bank.
The sudden about-turn in policy attracted criticism from
business leaders and politicians that the structure of the SNB
board -- composed of just three governors, all with similar
professional backgrounds -- could limit a rigorous exchange of
views when setting monetary policy.
"The members of the Governing Board do not live in an ivory
tower and do not rely exclusively on information and analysis
from within their own ranks," said Jean Studer, president of the
council that oversees the central bank but does not influence
monetary policy.
They regularly interact with the public and representatives
of business, political and academic communities in Switzerland
and abroad, he said according to prepared remarks.
Chairman Jordan echoed previous comments by the board that
the bank had no choice but to remove the cap on the franc, a
measure that would have cost 100 billion francs ($105 billion)
to defend in January alone.
"It would have been irresponsible to maintain the minimum
exchange rate even longer and thoughtlessly accept the high
costs of this policy, without considering its sustainability,"
Jordan said.
($1 = 0.9539 Swiss francs)
