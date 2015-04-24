版本:
SNB's Jordan says doesn't have authority to impose fee on paper currency

BERNE, April 24 Switzerland's central bank has no plans to do away with cash and doesn't have the authority to impose a fee on paper currency, chairman Thomas Jordan told shareholders on Friday.

"We have no plans to do away with cash, and we don't have the authority to impose a fee on paper currency," Jordan said, in response to a question from a shareholder about fees on holding franc notes.

Earlier on Friday, Jordan said uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis could push up the franc, traditionally a haven currency. (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian, Writing by Katharina Bart)

