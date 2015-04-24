Swiss central bank says Greek crisis could cause franc rise

BERNE, April 24 The Swiss National Bank told its
shareholders on Friday that the franc could rise due to
uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis and it that remains
willing to intervene in foreign exchange markets to weaken what
it sees as too strong a currency.
"As recent developments show, the Swiss franc may strengthen
temporarily in response to the current phase of increased
uncertainty surrounding the Greek debt problem," the central
bank's chairman, Thomas Jordan, said in remarks prepared for the
central bank's shareholder meeting in Berne.
Jordan said the SNB is monitoring the effect of the crisis
on the franc and the potential impact on Switzerland "very
closely."
"We will remain active in the foreign exchange market as
necessary in order to influence monetary conditions," Jordan
said, adding that the central bank sees the franc as
significantly overvalued and expects a weakening over time.
The SNB also defended its monetary policy and governing
structure to shareholders after a decision to remove the cap on
the Swiss franc in January led to increased scrutiny of the
central bank.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Michael Shields)