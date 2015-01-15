Hedge funds, speculators face big losses on Swiss franc rally

NEW YORK/LONDON Jan 15 Currency speculators, particularly large global macro hedge funds with big short positions in the Swiss franc, are staring massive losses in the face after the Swiss National Bank shocked markets on Thursday by removing a three-year-old cap on the currency.

The move sent the safe-haven franc soaring against the euro and the U.S. dollar at a time when more than $3.5 billion was positioned in favor of franc weakness, the largest such position in more than a year and a half.

Only days ago, the SNB termed the 1.20 francs per euro cap the cornerstone of its monetary policy.

The damage from the Swiss franc's sharp moves comes as a blow for macro hedge fund managers nursing wounds from nearly four years of mediocre performance.

"You have these massive policies which forced all investors to invest with the policy and then they remove the policy and everyone is left high and dry," said Chris Morrison, strategist for the $550 million Omni Macro Fund.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed net short positions of 24,171 contracts on the Swiss franc, the largest since June 2013. Adding in 662 short option contracts gives a combined position of 24,833 contracts or $3.5 billion at the current rate of around 0.90 franc to the dollar.

Global macro hedge funds that use fundamental analysis to bet on the financial markets and representing $288 billion in assets on the Lyxor platform had net short position of 2.6 percent, indicating a loss for them given the currency move.

The euro dropped as much as 30 percent below the 1.20 cap to 0.8500 franc per euro at one point on Thursday before rebounding to roughly 1.04. The dollar plunged to 0.736 franc, its lowest since 2011, before paring losses.

Hedge fund portfolio positioning at the start of the year indicates that Commodity Trading Advisors, hedge funds that use computer-driven models to evaluate risk, pricing and timing in financial markets, stand to gain.

"This is one of those moments where some people would have been lucky. Many more people, I suspect, would have been unlucky because they would have positioned with the policy of the central bank," said Morrison, whose fund profited from the move.

However, other computer-driven funds that base their models on historic volatility may have been exposed because the cap has dampened volatility in the franc for the last few years. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)