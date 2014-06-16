TABLE-Swiss sight deposits fall slightly in week ending June 13

ZURICH, June 16 The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank fell slightly last week to 300.787 billion Swiss francs, from 302.857 billion francs in the previous week, data showed on Monday. The level is partly a measure of how inclined banks are to find an ultra-safe home for their money and may also reflect efforts by the SNB to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on Sept. 6, 2011 on the soaring safe-haven Swiss franc. Sight deposits of domestic banks: Week ending Amount in Sfr millions June 13 300 787 June 6 302 857 May 30 304 040 May 23 304 123 May 16 307 013 May 9 308 019 May 2 310 510 April 25 312 949 April 18 314 255 April 11 316 753 April 4 314 490 March 28 315 907 March 21 316 960 March 14 314 116 March 7 314 224 Feb 28 314 915 Feb 21 316 629 Feb 14 318 033 Feb 7 317 119 Jan 31 316 730 Jan 24 318 849 Jan 17 321 471 Jan 10 320 783 Jan 3 317 620 Dec 27 318 519 Dec 20 317 071 Dec 13 316 323 Dec 6 317 408 Nov 29 319 824 Nov 22 319 746 Nov 15 318 409 Nov 8 317 758 Nov 1 317 566 Oct 25 319 248 Oct 18 320 460 Oct 11 320 879 Oct 4 319 602 Sept 27 318 453 Sept 20 317 844 Sept 13 318 106 Sept 6 318 117 Aug 30 320 865 Aug 23 321 598 Aug 16 320 768 Aug 9 320 402 Aug 2 320 695 July 26 322 373 July 19 322 435 July 12 323 833 July 5 320 960 June 28 296 862 June 21 277 450 June 14 274 706 June 7 275 403 May 31 279 216 May 24 280 967 May 17 278 637 May 10 278 526 May 3 280 794 April 26 284 222 April 19 284 327 April 12 281 734 April 5 281 665 March 29 283 799 March 22 282 979 March 15 282 164 Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system. As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, which shot to near parity with the euro last August, the SNB began flooding the money market with cash and raised total sight deposits to 200 billion, before capping the franc against the euro a month later. The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt. ($1 = 0.8958 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)