TABLE-Swiss sight deposits fall slightly in week ending June 13

ZURICH, June 16 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank fell slightly last week
to 300.787 billion Swiss francs, from 302.857 billion francs in
the previous week, data showed on Monday.
The level is partly a measure of how inclined banks are to
find an ultra-safe home for their money and may also reflect
efforts by the SNB to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on
Sept. 6, 2011 on the soaring safe-haven Swiss franc.
Sight deposits of domestic banks:
Week ending Amount in Sfr millions
June 13 300 787
June 6 302 857
May 30 304 040
May 23 304 123
May 16 307 013
May 9 308 019
May 2 310 510
April 25 312 949
April 18 314 255
April 11 316 753
April 4 314 490
March 28 315 907
March 21 316 960
March 14 314 116
March 7 314 224
Feb 28 314 915
Feb 21 316 629
Feb 14 318 033
Feb 7 317 119
Jan 31 316 730
Jan 24 318 849
Jan 17 321 471
Jan 10 320 783
Jan 3 317 620
Dec 27 318 519
Dec 20 317 071
Dec 13 316 323
Dec 6 317 408
Nov 29 319 824
Nov 22 319 746
Nov 15 318 409
Nov 8 317 758
Nov 1 317 566
Oct 25 319 248
Oct 18 320 460
Oct 11 320 879
Oct 4 319 602
Sept 27 318 453
Sept 20 317 844
Sept 13 318 106
Sept 6 318 117
Aug 30 320 865
Aug 23 321 598
Aug 16 320 768
Aug 9 320 402
Aug 2 320 695
July 26 322 373
July 19 322 435
July 12 323 833
July 5 320 960
June 28 296 862
June 21 277 450
June 14 274 706
June 7 275 403
May 31 279 216
May 24 280 967
May 17 278 637
May 10 278 526
May 3 280 794
April 26 284 222
April 19 284 327
April 12 281 734
April 5 281 665
March 29 283 799
March 22 282 979
March 15 282 164
Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system.
As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, which shot to
near parity with the euro last August, the SNB began flooding
the money market with cash and raised total sight deposits to
200 billion, before capping the franc against the euro a month
later.
The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
($1 = 0.8958 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)