UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits fall in week ending May 8

(Adds that SNB declined to comment) ZURICH, May 11 The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB), an indication of how inclined they are to find a safe home for their money, fell last week. The sight deposits stood at 379.364 billion Swiss francs ($407.31 billion) in the week ending May 8, down from 384.147 billion francs the previous week, SNB data showed on Monday. A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on the fall. The SNB said in December it would introduce negative interest rates on sight deposits exceeding a certain threshold from Jan. 22 to try and stem a flight into the safe-haven currency. In January, the central bank said it would lower the rate by another 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent. Sight deposits of domestic banks: Week ending Amount in Sfr millions May 8 379 364 May 1 384 147 April 24 385 899 April 17 383 984 April 10 377 961 April 3 377 387 March 27 379 353 March 20 376 503 March 13 378 797 March 6 378 793 Feb 27 383 657 Feb 20 382 965 Feb 13 384 920 Feb 6 384 889 Jan 30 383 325 Jan 23 365 486 Jan 16 339 614 Jan 9 329 059 Jan 2 327 698 Dec 26 326 891 Dec 19 316 131 Dec 12 313 018 Dec 5 314 699 Nov 28 319 103 Nov 21 320 698 Nov 14 315 658 Nov 7 311 383 Oct 31 310 347 Oct 24 312 519 Oct 17 314 004 Oct 10 312 997 Oct 3 310 399 Sept 26 310 085 Sept 19 310 955 Sept 12 311 319 Sept 5 313 189 Aug 29 314 291 Aug 22 313 949 Aug 15 313 328 Aug 8 309 522 Aug 1 309 997 July 25 310 326 July 18 308 477 July 11 306 258 July 4 301 601 June 27 301 092 June 20 301 436 June 13 300 787 June 6 302 857 May 30 304 040 May 23 304 123 May 16 307 013 May 9 308 019 Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system. The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt. ($1 = 0.9314 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Crispian Balmer)