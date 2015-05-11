版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 11日 星期一 16:27 BJT

UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits fall in week ending May 8

(Adds that SNB declined to comment)
    ZURICH, May 11 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB), an indication of
how inclined they are to find a safe home for their money, fell
last week.
    The sight deposits stood at 379.364 billion Swiss francs
($407.31 billion) in the week ending May 8, down from 384.147
billion francs the previous week, SNB data showed on Monday.
    A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on the fall.
    The SNB said in December it would introduce negative
interest rates on sight deposits exceeding a certain threshold
from Jan. 22 to try and stem a flight into the safe-haven
currency. In January, the central bank said it would lower the
rate by another 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent.
  
    
    Sight deposits of domestic banks: 
 Week ending                Amount in Sfr millions
 May 8                      379 364
 May 1                      384 147
 April 24                   385 899
 April 17                   383 984
 April 10                   377 961
 April 3                    377 387
 March 27                   379 353
 March 20                   376 503
 March 13                   378 797
 March 6                    378 793
 Feb 27                     383 657
 Feb 20                     382 965
 Feb 13                     384 920
 Feb 6                      384 889
 Jan 30                     383 325
 Jan 23                     365 486
 Jan 16                     339 614
 Jan 9                      329 059
 Jan 2                      327 698
 Dec 26                     326 891
 Dec 19                     316 131
 Dec 12                     313 018
 Dec 5                      314 699
 Nov 28                     319 103
 Nov 21                     320 698
 Nov 14                     315 658
 Nov 7                      311 383
 Oct 31                     310 347
 Oct 24                     312 519
 Oct 17                     314 004 
 Oct 10                     312 997
 Oct 3                      310 399
 Sept 26                    310 085
 Sept 19                    310 955
 Sept 12                    311 319
 Sept 5                     313 189
 Aug 29                     314 291
 Aug 22                     313 949
 Aug 15                     313 328
 Aug 8                      309 522
 Aug 1                      309 997
 July 25                    310 326
 July 18                    308 477
 July 11                    306 258
 July 4                     301 601
 June 27                    301 092
 June 20                    301 436
 June 13                    300 787
 June 6                     302 857
 May 30                     304 040
 May 23                     304 123
 May 16                     307 013
 May 9                      308 019
    
    Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system. 
    The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.

($1 = 0.9314 Swiss francs)

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

