UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits fall in week ending May 8

(Adds that SNB declined to comment)
ZURICH, May 11 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB), an indication of
how inclined they are to find a safe home for their money, fell
last week.
The sight deposits stood at 379.364 billion Swiss francs
($407.31 billion) in the week ending May 8, down from 384.147
billion francs the previous week, SNB data showed on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on the fall.
The SNB said in December it would introduce negative
interest rates on sight deposits exceeding a certain threshold
from Jan. 22 to try and stem a flight into the safe-haven
currency. In January, the central bank said it would lower the
rate by another 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent.
Sight deposits of domestic banks:
Week ending Amount in Sfr millions
May 8 379 364
May 1 384 147
April 24 385 899
April 17 383 984
April 10 377 961
April 3 377 387
March 27 379 353
March 20 376 503
March 13 378 797
March 6 378 793
Feb 27 383 657
Feb 20 382 965
Feb 13 384 920
Feb 6 384 889
Jan 30 383 325
Jan 23 365 486
Jan 16 339 614
Jan 9 329 059
Jan 2 327 698
Dec 26 326 891
Dec 19 316 131
Dec 12 313 018
Dec 5 314 699
Nov 28 319 103
Nov 21 320 698
Nov 14 315 658
Nov 7 311 383
Oct 31 310 347
Oct 24 312 519
Oct 17 314 004
Oct 10 312 997
Oct 3 310 399
Sept 26 310 085
Sept 19 310 955
Sept 12 311 319
Sept 5 313 189
Aug 29 314 291
Aug 22 313 949
Aug 15 313 328
Aug 8 309 522
Aug 1 309 997
July 25 310 326
July 18 308 477
July 11 306 258
July 4 301 601
June 27 301 092
June 20 301 436
June 13 300 787
June 6 302 857
May 30 304 040
May 23 304 123
May 16 307 013
May 9 308 019
Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system.
The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
($1 = 0.9314 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Crispian Balmer)