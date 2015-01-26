UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits surge after SNB abandons franc cap

(Adds analyst comment)
ZURICH Jan 26 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank rose the most since at
least March 2013 last week, suggesting the central bank
intervened to keep the franc down despite scrapping a cap
against the euro.
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets 11 days
ago by abandoning the three-year-old cap on the franc, a policy
it later said would have cost 100 billion Swiss francs ($112.99
billion) to defend this month alone had it been maintained.
The move sent the Swiss currency soaring against the euro
and stocks plunging, a reaction the SNB said was overdone.
In the week following the removal of the cap, sight deposits
surged to 365.486 billion Swiss francs last week, up from
339.614 billion francs in the prior week, SNB data showed on
Monday.
The SNB can expand sight deposits through foreign exchange
swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
"This increase is a very strong sign that the SNB continues
to intervene in the market after abandoning the EUR/CHF exchange
rate floor on Jan. 15," Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron
wrote in a note.
Sight deposits also illustrate how inclined banks are to
find an ultra-safe home for their money, despite the SNB's
efforts to discourage new flows into francs by imposing an
interest rate of -0.75 percent on some cash deposits.
Nerves ahead of the European Central Bank's widely expected
announcement last week that it would print money to stimulate
the sagging euro zone economy, may have pushed investors into
francs despite the cost, online brokerage Swissquote said.
"Investors looking for a safe haven consider that -0.75
percent is still an acceptable cost considering the persisting
downside risks in the euro, clearly signalling that the franc
has still potential for further appreciation," Swissquote
analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.
The SNB said earlier this month the negative interest rates,
announced in December, have already had an impact on money
markets.
A spokesman for the central bank did not comment on Monday.
($1 = 0.8850 Swiss francs)
