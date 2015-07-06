UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits inch higher as fresh FX talk surfaces

* Sight deposits only edge up despite confirmed intevention
* UBS economist says SNB intervion was in "homeopathic
doses"
* SNB declines comment on intervention
(Adds Swiss National Bank comment and reaction from UBS and
Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts)
By Katharina Bart and Anirban Nag
ZURICH/LONDON, July 6 Switzerland's central bank
barely intervened in foreign exchange markets last week, data
showed on Monday as fresh speculation surfaced that the Swiss
National Bank (SNB) was attempting to keep the franc down.
Sight deposits, or cash that commercial banks hold with the
SNB, only inched higher last week after the SNB said it had
intervened to stem the franc's rise amid uncertainty over
Greece's financial future.
Weekly deposits typically rise when the SNB intervenes, but
the marginal rise last week stands in sharp contrast to rare
public confirmation from the central bank last Monday that it
had stepped into the market to weaken the franc.
Total sight deposits, which include other deposits on sight
in Swiss francs, rose to a record 457.865 billion Swiss francs
($485.54 billion) from 456.577 billion francs in the week ending
June 26.
The SNB had limited any interventions to "only homeopathic
doses" last week, said Daniel Kalt, UBS's chief economist for
Switzerland.
The data reflect an average of sight deposits for the week,
and some transactions may not be immediately visible before they
are settled, which typically takes up to two days.
Meanwhile, the overwhelming rejection by Greek voters of
conditions for a rescue package from creditors on Sunday led to
demand for Swiss francs, sending the currency higher.
The euro fell to 1.0356 francs in early Pacific trading, and
was last trading at 1.0448, up 0.1 percent on the day.
Dealers speculated the SNB might have been present to
smoothen volatile moves in early Pacific trading when currency
markets opened after the Greek vote.
Traders regard the 1.03 francs level as a "line in the sand"
which the SNB is keen to defend even after it dropped a cap of
1.20 francs per euro in January, and many expect it to hold for
some time.
Anastassios Frangulidis, chief economist for Zuercher
Kantonalbank in Zurich, said the SNB had shown with its unusual
public comment that verbal interventions are still effective.
"If they continue to intervene and to what extent really
depends on the next days and weeks," Frangulidis said, referring
to a euro zone summit on Tuesday and encouraging signs that
Greece could still reach a deal with creditors despite the
referendum result.
A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on potential
interventions.
($1 = 0.9430 Swiss francs)